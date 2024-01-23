Roundup: Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi Still Together, Dow Hits All-Time High; Titans Hire Brian Callahan
Dow closes over 38,000 for the first time ever ... Everything to know about the 2024 New Hampshire primary ... Nikki Haley is making her final pitch to voters ... Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr. died at 62 ... U.S. and U.K. launch more attacks on Houthis ... Supreme Court backs Biden in border dispute with Texas ... Chinese property developers are getting desperate ... Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are still together ... A new "Jurassic World" movie is in the works ... Netflix bought Sundance thriller "It's What's Inside" for $17 million ... Joel Embiid scores 70, breaks 76ers record ... Karl-Anthony Towns breaks Timberwolves record with 62 points ... Ryne Sandberg has prostate cancer ... Titans hire Bengals OC Brian Callahan as head coach ...
Highlights from Joel Embiid's 70-point performance.
Highlights from Karl-Anthony Towns' 62-point performance.
I never get tired of Daniel Negreanu and Phil Hellmuth going at each other.
The 25 best surprise Royal Rumble entrants in WWE history.
The Dead Daisies-- "We're An American Band"