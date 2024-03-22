Roundup: Olivia Cooke in 'House of the Dragon' Trailers; NCAA Tournament Day 1 Recap; Latest NFL Mock Draft
Bob Menendez drops out of Democratic Senate primary ... Donald Trump could get $3.5 billion in Truth Social merger ... Marco Rubio would take Trump's VP spot ... Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all hit records on Thursday ... Congress races to pass $1.2 trillion spending deal before deadline ... Immigration is helping the U.S. edge China ... Inside GOP attacks on electric vehicles ... "The Boy and the Heron" to stream on Netflix worldwide ... "House of the Dragon" Season 2 trailers drop ... USMNT survived a scare to beat Jamaica ... Oakland pulled off a massive upset of Kentucky ... Nevada authored an all-time collapse ... N.C. State upset Texas Tech ... Duquesne stunned BYU in upset ...
Full highlights from Oakland's huge upset win over Kentucky.
Highlights from the USMNT's win over Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.
Highlights from an epic 15-11 Padres-Dodgers game.
Gwyneth Paltrow fully regretted going on Hot Ones.
The trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out.
The twin trailers for House of the Dragon are out.
Have a great weekend everybody...
Weezer -- "Weekend Woman"