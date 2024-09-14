Ole Miss vs Wake Forest live, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels are heading to Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday.
The Ole Miss Rebels are cruising right now. They’re coming off a 52-3 beatdown of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, where they did whatever they wanted on both sides of the ball. Jaxson Dart was surgical, completing 25-of-27 passes for a whopping 377 yards.
While Ole Miss was putting on a clinic, Wake Forest was in a nail-biter that didn’t go their way, falling 31-30 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Wake’s quarterback, Hank Bachmeier, was slinging it all over the field, throwing for 403 yards on 27-of-42 passing.
This will be a good one, here is everything you need to know to watch the game tonight:
WATCH: Ole Miss vs Wake Forest | Stream free on Fubo
Ole Miss vs Wake Forest
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch Free | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ole Miss (-21.5) vs Wake Forest
O/U: 64.5
