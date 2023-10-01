Ole Miss Fan Kisses Goalpost, Does Flip And Crashes to Ground After LSU Upset
By Liam McKeone
Last night Ole Miss pulled off a big upset and took down No. 13 LSU, 55-49. Since the game was at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi the crowd was ecstatic as the ball fell to the turf on LSU's final play and the fans rushed the field. One fan went viral for scrambling up the goalpost and managing to scooch his way almost halfway up one of the uprights.
On Sunday morning, video of the fan's antics made its way around the Internet and it gets better than merely climbing higher than he should. He kissed the goalpost numerous times and when security finally came over to tell him to get down, he did a backflip off the crossbar.
It went as well as you might think.
Yep. He's gonna feel that one in the morning. There's nothing like college sports.