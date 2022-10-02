Ole Miss Fans Brawl in Student Section During Win Over Kentucky
Ole Miss beat No. 7 Kentucky 22-19 on Saturday, securing a huge win for Lane Kiffin's program. The No. 14 Rebels held serve at home and improved to 5-0. Apparently some of the team's fans didn't notice. They were too busy throwing hands in the stands.
A decent-sized group of Ole Miss fans got into a pretty vicious brawl in the stands at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. They clearly left the gentile vibes of The Grove behind them as they entered the stadium and went nuts on each other.
Check this out:
That's some pretty serious action in the student section. It lasted much longer than usual student brawls and there were a decent number of haymakers thrown. Many a blazer was ruffled and someone definitely got blood on his khakis.
College football fans are already in midseason form.