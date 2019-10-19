VIDEO: Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner Crashes on Field By Liam McKeone | Oct 19 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Oklahoma is playing West Virginia today in what should be an easy win for the No. 5 ranked Sooners. The day did not go off without a hitch, though. Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner, their pregame hype carriage drawn by a pair of horses, crashed and burned (not literally, fortunately) on the field in a blaze of glory.

That was pretty violent, and hopefully no one was seriously injured, That said, there are sure to be jokes abound here, so I'll let the more creative types tee off on this poor wagon.

Perhaps PETA will come in hot again about the danger of using live horses to draw the wagon and suggest Oklahoma use a mechanical vehicle.