VIDEO: Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner Crashes on Field

By Liam McKeone | Oct 19 2019

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 27: Sooner Schooner of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 27, 2012 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Fighting Irish defeated the Sooners 30-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Oklahoma is playing West Virginia today in what should be an easy win for the No. 5 ranked Sooners. The day did not go off without a hitch, though. Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner, their pregame hype carriage drawn by a pair of horses, crashed and burned (not literally, fortunately) on the field in a blaze of glory.

That was pretty violent, and hopefully no one was seriously injured, That said, there are sure to be jokes abound here, so I'll let the more creative types tee off on this poor wagon.

Perhaps PETA will come in hot again about the danger of using live horses to draw the wagon and suggest Oklahoma use a mechanical vehicle.