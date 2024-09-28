Oklahoma vs Auburn live stream, time, TV channel, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners are heading to the Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers in a must-watch SEC showdown this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
WATCH: Oklahoma vs Auburn Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Sooners are itching for their first SEC victory after suffering a tough 25-15 loss to the 6th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers last weekend in Norman. That loss snapped Oklahoma’s 3-game win streak to start the season.
Meanwhile, the Auburn Tigers have been a mixed bag this season, alternating wins and losses in their first four games. Last weekend, they fell to Arkansas 24-14. The Tigers will look to stop the Oklahoma offense early and get on the board to keep them off the field.
WATCH: Oklahoma vs Auburn Live | Stream free on Fubo
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oklahoma vs. Auburn (-1.5)
O/U: 44.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.