Oklahoma vs Auburn live stream, time, TV channel, how to watch

Catch all the college football action between Oklahoma and Auburn in Week 5 on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

CFB Week 5: Oklahoma vs. Auburn
CFB Week 5: Oklahoma vs. Auburn
The No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners are heading to the Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers in a must-watch SEC showdown this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WATCH: Oklahoma vs Auburn Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Sooners are itching for their first SEC victory after suffering a tough 25-15 loss to the 6th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers last weekend in Norman. That loss snapped Oklahoma’s 3-game win streak to start the season.

Meanwhile, the Auburn Tigers have been a mixed bag this season, alternating wins and losses in their first four games. Last weekend, they fell to Arkansas 24-14. The Tigers will look to stop the Oklahoma offense early and get on the board to keep them off the field.

  • Date: Saturday, September 28
  • Time: 3:30  p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Stream free on Fubo)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Oklahoma vs. Auburn (-1.5)

O/U: 44.5

