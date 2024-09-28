Oklahoma State vs Kansas State live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 20 Oklahoma St. Cowboys will head to Manhattan to face off against the No. 23 Kansas St. Wildcats.
The No. 20 Oklahoma St. Cowboys are coming into this game with a 3-1 record after beating their opponents in the first three weeks of the season and then dropping their first conference game of the year against No. 12 Utah last week. The Cowboys, led by future NFL draft pick, running back Ollie Gordon Ⅱ, will look to pull off the small upset and get their first conference game of the season against a top-25 ranked team.
WATCH: #20 Oklahoma State vs. #23 Kansas State Live | Stream free on Fubo
On the other sideline, the No. 23 Kansas St. Wildcats will also enter this matchup with a 3-1 record after defeating each of their opponents in their first three games of the season and then losing last week to BYU dropping their conference record to 1-1 on the year. The Wildcats, guided by quarterback Avery Johnson, will look to improve their conference record to back over .500 and pick up a win against a top-20 ranked opponent.
WATCH: #20 Oklahoma State vs. #23 Kansas State Live | Stream free on Fubo
#20 Oklahoma State vs. #23 Kansas State
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oklahoma St vs Kansas St (-5.5)
O/U: 57.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.