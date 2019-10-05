VIDEO: Oklahoma Forced to Punt on 4th and Goal After Terrible Reverse By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 05 2019

The Oklahoma Sooners are known for their offensive prowess and innovations. Punting on 4th and goal, however, is a new one entirely.

Surprisingly ensnared in a honest ballgame with the Kansas Jayhawks, the Sooners, up 14-7, seemed set to restore things to normalcy late in the first half, situated seven yards away from the goal line with just over two minutes to go.

This being college football, however, things didn't go exactly to plan.

On first down, the Sooners endured a holding penalty, which eventually led to a sack of quarterback Jalen Hurts. The combined loss of 18 yards placed the Sooners 25 yards away from the endzone, but a field goal was certainly still on the table.

Then came a reverse, in more ways that one.

Oklahoma's attempt put the ball in the hands of talented playmaker CeeDee Lamb. The receiver, however, was instantly surrounded by blue jerseys, forcing him back toward midfield. In desperation, Lamb flung the ball back to a startled Hurts, who wound up taking another hit back at the Kansas 48.

The reverse wasn't quite as successful the second time. Oklahoma facing 3rd and goal FROM THE 48-yard-line! #Boomer #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/2hhSs2ww0u — LandGrant Gauntlet (@the_LGG) October 5, 2019

Hurts would go on to land the Sooners back on the cusp of three-point range, but that attempt was wiped by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, forcing the aforementioned punt.

According to announcers Dave Pasch and Greg McElroy of ABC, it was the first time a team had punted in a goal-to-go situation since the 2010 Capital One Bowl. McElroy had actually partaken in that game, serving as the quarterback for victorious Alabama in a 49-7 triumph over Michigan State.

Oklahoma did manage to create a two-possession contest on their next possession. A Lamb punt return and a Kansas penalty set up a 10-yard scoring hookup between the pair to create a 21-7 halftime lead. The Sooners have won the past 14 meetings between the Big 12 schools.