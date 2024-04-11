Reliving Norm Macdonald's Relentless Roasting of OJ Simpson on 'Saturday Night Live'
OJ Simpson died at the age of 76 on Thursday, succumbing to cancer nearly 30 years after becoming a societal pariah. The former NFL star was charged with killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994 and the subsequent trial was a media sensation. During the entirety of it, one man consistently used his platform to hammer Simpson for what he saw as his obvious guilt. Norm Macdonald crushed the Pro Football Hall of Famer on a weekly basis.
Macdonald was the host of Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live and on every episode would sneak in jabs -- and often haymakers -- towards Simpson. It became so notorious the Don Ohlmeyer, the head of NBC and a close Simpson confidant, eventually fired Macdonald over the jokes. Macdonald was one of the best standup comedians on the planet, but he'll always be remembered for his work on Simpson during that era.
Here's a lengthy clip to relive how relentlessly Macdonald went after Simpson.
Macdonald died in 2021 at 61 years old from complications of acute leukemia. After his death his career was celebrated and a lot of the Simpson stuff resurfaced. Now that Simpson is gone, the same thing is happening again.