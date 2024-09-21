Ohio vs. Kentucky: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Ohio Bobcats at Kroger Field, with kickoff scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET, and the game will air live on SEC Network.
Whether you're cheering on the Wildcats or rooting for the Bobcats, this is a must-watch game, and the best way to catch it live is by signing up for FuboTV.
The Wildcats are hungry to bounce back after a tough start to the season. With a 1-2 record, they want to prove themselves in front of their home crowd on Saturday. Kentucky’s offense has shown flashes of brilliance, but they’ll need a more consistent performance if they want to take down the Bobcats and even out their record.
On the other side of the field, the Ohio Bobcats are riding high with a 2-1 start to the season. They’ve already proven to be a tough team early this season. With an efficient offense and a solid defense that can make life difficult for opponents. The Bobcats will be looking to spoil Kentucky’s home game and continue their impressive early-season run.
Ohio vs. Kentucky
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ohio vs. Kentucky (-19.5)
O/U: 42.5
