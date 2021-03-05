Ohio State Lineman Wyatt Davis is the Son of Alvin Mack From 'The Program'
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 5, 2021, 12:36 PM EST
Wyatt Davis has entered the 2021 NFL Draft following three years at Ohio State. The 2020 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year should be taken some time during the first few rounds of the draft. When he is picked, he will become the second person in his family to make the NFL.
His grandfather, Willie Davis, was a member of the NFL's 1960 All-Decade Team who won the first two Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers. Just as Willie Davis did not follow his grandfather to Grambling, he also chose not to follow his father, Duane Davis, to Eastern State University. Probably because that school doesn't really exist. Duane Davis was an actor from the late 80's to the early 00's.
Some of his most well-known roles were in 90's sports movies. He was star ESU linebacker Alvin Mack in The Program. He played Featherstone, a wide receiver with stone hands in Necessary Roughness.
And most embarrassingly, he got released by 12-year old manager Bill Heywood as Jerry Johnson in Little Big League.
In 1988 appeared in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master as "Jock," in Beatlejuice as "Very Dumb Football Player," and a TV movie about college football called Glory Days.
Davis could also box and play basketball. Or at least act the part. He played Joe Louis in a made-for-TV Rocky Marciano movie, Hambone Busby in Diggstown, and played Bo Kimble in a movie about Hank Gathers.
Try and find a player in this year's draft with a more impressive athletic pedigree.