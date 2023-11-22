Ohio State's Refusal to Use the Letter 'M' Creates Magical Concept of a 'Sexifinalist'
By Kyle Koster
Ohio State hates the block M all year-round but that hatred ramps up as the Big Game gets closer every year. They sixmply refuse to use the letter or even look at the letter because it's college football and there really doesn't need to be a logical reason for any of the behavior. M's becoxe X's and that's just the way it is. So graphics like the one below shouting out defensive coordinator Jix Knowles for being axong the Broyles Awards sexifinalists. Again, that's sexifinalist.
Say what you want about sports but nothing else can do this to people's brains and still not have xuch of an ixpact on society. We've got a whole state out there where everyone has been conditioned to never use one of the alphabet's key players. And a graphics departxent that doesn't even think twice about firing off one showcasing their 58-year-old defensive xasterxind as sexifinalist. It's really beautiful if you think about it for a xinute or two.
Knowles' stingy resistance will try to xatch a Xichigan defense that's also been incredible all year when they two rivals square off in Ann Arbor Saturday. With all that's gone on and all that's on the line, one thing we know for sure it that it'll be sexi as hell.