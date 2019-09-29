Ohio State Is Murdering Everyone In Its Path By Kyle Koster | Sep 28 2019 Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Ohio State went into Nebraska and stole the soul of every Cornhuskers fan who talked themselves into believing it would be a halfway decent game. The Buckeyes scored on all first-half possessions en route to building a 38-0 halftime lead. Justin Fields' deathly efficient offense amassed 378 total yards, 230 of those coming on the ground. OSU's elite secondary forced three interceptions and held Adrian Martinez to 2-of-10 passing for 10 yards.

Both teams are contractually obligated to play another 30 points, but it feels meaningless and mean to fulfill this clause. The largest beatdown in the history of College GameDay is 40 points. So there is some meaningful drama.

Ryan Day has done more than pick up where Urban Meyer left off. He's taken the keys to the car and pushed it to a confounding speed. His side has outscored opponents 217-15 over the last 14 quarters. That's a stat that is true.

Watching him adroitly carve up defenses, it's a mystery how Fields lost a competition to Jake Fromm or really any other human being. Watching Chase Young get in a quarterback's grill with relative easy and a ball-hawking backend, it's tough to imagine this team even playing a close contest.

And yes, this is all prisoner-of-the-moment stuff. On the other hand, holy hell is this an impressive display of football playing. There is not a single voter who should feel ashamed for penciling in Ohio State in the top spot of the poll. If this is isn't earning it, what is?

The Buckeyes are making a loud statement. And they'll continue to make it. Next week they get Michigan State in prime-time, in Columbus. That one is likely to be just as lopsided and impressive.

It's worth wondering if OSU's good is better than all the other team's good. It's been a long time since we could say that about a team not named Alabama or Clemson, but the proof seems to be in the bloody pudding.