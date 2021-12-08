C.J. Stroud Made Excuses For Michigan Loss After Saying He Wasn't Making Excuses
Michigan steamrolled Ohio State 42-27 in this year's Big Game and was clearly a better team than the Buckeyes. That has to sting for OSU's roster, as the loss essentially paved the way for Michigan's spot in the College Football Playoff. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud doesn't want to make excuses for that defeat, but he went ahead and made one anyway.
While claiming he wasn't making excuses, Stroud claimed that many of his teammates had the flu for the Michigan game and it "kind of does matter."
Strout had a fantastic season and put up some big numbers in that game, but Michigan dominated Ohio State. The final score was not indicative of how dominant that performance was. The Wolverines were the better team and, even fully healthy, Ohio State wasn't beating them.
Stroud obviously feels the need to justify that loss but he shouldn't. Michigan was great this year. The freshman quarterback has nothing to apologize for. In his first year as a starter he completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 3,862 yards, averaged 9.8 yards per attempt and threw for 38 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also led the nation with a QBR of 89.8, and Ohio State went 10-2 and will play in the Rose Bowl. That's a great season.
No excuses are necessary for the Buckeyes. Michigan beat them straight up and there's no shame in that.