Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Los Angeles Rams
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes have come to a close. ESPN's top NFL insider, Adam Schefter, reported the star wideout will join the Los Angeles Rams after the Cleveland Browns cut him earlier this week.
It is a good fit for both team and player. The Rams are 7-2 and look every bit like Super Bowl contenders even after laying an egg on Sunday Night Football against the Titans last week. Matthew Stafford fits like a glove into Sean McVay's offense; Los Angeles currently ranks fourth in the NFL in yards per game with 399 and first in total passing yards.
OBJ will join a quality receiving corps that features Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. While the main strength of this Rams team lies in McVay's ability to scheme just about anybody open, Beckham Jr.'s top-tier athleticism and ability to separate in the intermediate and deep part of the field will be put to very good use by Stafford. The city also fits Beckham Jr.'s big personality.
All in all, the Rams should feel great about this, and so should OBJ. Los Angeles is now loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and will be making a deep playoff run. Beckham Jr. will get a great shot at winning his first playoff game and then some while showing the NFL he can still be a difference-maker, setting himself up for a big payday in free agency this spring. A quality acquisition that both sides will emerge satisfied with.