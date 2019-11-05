Odell Beckham Jr. Has Every Right to Be Pissed About His Usage By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 05 2019 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns found a way to neutralize Odell Beckham Jr., which is no small feat. Sadly for fans of the plain orange helmet, the receiver now plays for their team.

As the Browns' playoff hopes reach oblivion yet again, Beckham has taken a lot of scrutiny for the latest season gone south. Observers have taken note of Beckham's increasing frustration.

Odell Beckham was open on that 4th-and-4, but Baker Mayfield didn't throw his way.



Per CBS sideline report, Odell said after this, "I can't get the ball to save my life."#Browns | #CLEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/IelygRRjOI — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 4, 2019

Beckham runs hot and wears his heart on his sleeve. This time, though, it appears Beckham's ire may be well warranted. Statistics say fingers pointing to him as the Cleveland culprit would perhaps be better directed at quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham currently has just five red-zone targets, with only one of those attempts completed. In contrast, Beckham's new teammate and fellow LSU Tiger Jarvis Landry has 11 such targets, with one of five completions going for touchdowns.

NFL Research, an official league account, also posted another damning Mayfield nugget, remarking that the former top overall pick is last in passer rating when not pressured (75.1). Mayfield is also the only quarterback in the league to have more interceptions than touchdown in the pressure-free situations.

Baker Mayfield has the lowest passer rating in the NFL when not under pressure this season per @NextGenStats. He is the only QB with more INT than TD passes when not pressured. pic.twitter.com/OuFERsVDzm — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 5, 2019

Beckham has every right to be frustrated, as his current setting in Cleveland may present a no-win situation. His fortunes are tied to an equally volatile, equally polarizing force in Mayfield, and if he dares step out of line once, the critics are quick to label any negative Cleveland occurrence as "classic OBJ".

Of course, there's an instant solution to these myriad of issues: win. There's a good chance for the Browns to soothe some talkative vibes with their remaining schedule; the team has three consecutive home games on their slate and four of their final eight opponents are well removed from the playoff picture. If they fail to generate some late momentum, the Browns could indeed be having instant buyer's remorse...through no fault of Beckham.