Oakland Lands New Coliseum Tenant After A's Departure
By Joe Lago
The exodus of pro sports franchises from Oakland has been well-documented with the Warriors' move across the bay to San Francisco and the Raiders' departure to Las Vegas. The A's relocation to Sacramento while their Las Vegas stadium is built is the latest chapter in the city's sad sports saga.
On Monday, Oakland fans got some rare good news.
Oakland Roots Soccer Club, which plays in the second-division USL Championship, struck a $3 million lease deal with the city of Oakland and Alameda County to play its 2025 season at the 58-year-old Coliseum.
"We are honored to be able to play our 2025 season in such an iconic venue," Oakland Roots SC president Lindsay Barenz said in the club's press release. "We're proud to ensure pro sports stay at the Coliseum next year."
The Roots will play 17 home games at the Coliseum while the construction of a 10,000-seat stadium in the adjacent Malibu Lot is finished. The club's women's team, the Oakland Soul, will continue to play its home games at Merritt College in Oakland.
Both the Roots and the Soul are expected to begin play in the Malibu Lot stadium in 2026.
The Roots, who were formed in 2018, played in Oakland at Laney College until 2022, when issues with the school's field turf caused the club to move its games to Hayward at Cal State East Bay.
The team draws an average crowd of 4,000 at Cal State East Bay, but club officials are confident the return to Oakland will bring out more fans to the 63,000-seat Coliseum.
"I’m excited they have chosen to invest in Oakland and make our city their home," Mayor Sheng Thao posted on X. "Oakland fans deserve a sports team that is dedicated, energetic and community oriented and I am pleased to support the club with the full force of my administration."