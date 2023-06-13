Roundup: Nuggets Win NBA Title; Pat Sajak Retiring From 'Wheel of Fortune'; Simeon Wilcher Commits to St. John's
The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA title ... Pat Sajak announces retirement from "Wheel of Fortune" ... Thousands of Reddit forums went dark this week ... Stock futures are flat ahead of May inflation report ... Ukraine claims more advances in counteroffensive ... San Francisco's biggest mall is folding ... Stock market bulls see room to run ... Treat Williams died at 71 ... Ezra Miller addresses abuse allegations ... U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie died while in labor ... Teofimo Lopez retires from boxing at 25 ... St. John's lands former UNC signee Simeon Wilcher ... The Athletic had a big round of layoffs ... Brittney Griner is back where she started ... A look at who might be in the mix for Fred VanVleet ...
Jerry West convinced Kobe Bryant not to sign with the Grizzlies [Yahoo Sports]
MLB manager hot seat rankings [CBS Sports]
Do the Nuggets have the makings of a dynasty? [The Athletic]
A list of 200 things Fox News has labeled "woke" [Media Matters]
The ugly truth behind "we buy ugly houses" [ProPublica]
Which network is going to sign Doc Rivers as a broadcaster? [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the Nuggets' Game 5 win over the Heat to clinch the NBA title.
Pedro Pascal and Steven Yeun discussed acting.
Shohei Ohtani was on fire Monday night. He mashed a key home run. Twice.
Some voodoo going on in St. Louis.
Foo Fighters -- "Nothing at All"