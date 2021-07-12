Roundup: Novak Djokovic Wins 20th Major at Wimbledon; Italy Wins Euro 2020; Richard Branson Goes to Space
Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon again ... Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise were in attendance ... Italy beat England to win Euro 2020 ... Richard Branson went to space and returned safely ... One of the world's largest oil pipelines is in trouble ... Earnings season begins this week ... Political rivals in Haiti vie for power after assassination ... Young Americans aren't getting vaccinated ... Cubans protested in the streets for end of dictatorship ... Barkevious Mingo arrested for indecency with a child ... Death Valley is seeing record high temperatures ... "Black Widow" earned $140 million on opening weekend ... Sepp Kuss is the first American to win a Tour de France stage in a decade ... Analysis of every pick from the MLB draft's first night ... Giannis led the Bucks to a win in Game 3 ... Standout performances from the Futures Game ...
Fifty parting thoughts from Wimbledon 2021 [Sports Illustrated]
Three things we learned from Argentina's Copa America win [FanSided]
The joyride era of space travel is here [The Atlantic]
What are the Bucks' chances for a comeback now? [The Ringer]
All the highlights from Italy's win over England in the Euro 2020 final:
Highlights from the Yankees' absolute meltdown on Sunday:
The Witcher Season 2 trailer has been released:
The best of "Conan On The Job":
Goldfinger -- "Get What I Need"
Bonus music! MxPX -- "I'm OK, You're OK"