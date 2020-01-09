Notable NFL and College Players Who Will Appear in the Inaugural XFL Season
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 09 2020
The inaugural XFL season kicks off on February 8th. The league will feature multiple former NFL players, including one veteran who has worn 13 different jerseys and another who started a playoff game, and one guy with a Super Bowl ring.
Landry Jones
Jones, who appeared in five NFL games, suffered a knee injury in training camp that will keep him out at least a month. When he returns he will have a chance to line up under center for his old college coach, Bob Stoops.
Kenneth Farrow
After a couple seasons around the NFL, Farrow won an AAF Offensive Player of the Week award.
Will Hill
The 2009 BCS national champion hasn't played in the NFL since 2015. He most recently played in the AAF.
Sterling Moore
Moore started 12 games for the 2016 New Orleans Saints. The team then released him twice the next season.
Matt McGloin
The former Penn State quarterback started six games for the Raiders in 2013, throwing eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Tommylee Lewis
Lewis changed the NFL forever when Nickell Robey-Coleman wasn't called for pass interference on him during a crucial play in the NFC Championship Game.
Josh Johnson
Johnson has been with 13 NFL teams since being drafted in the fifth round in 2008. He started three games for Washington in 2018.
Cameron Artis-Payne
The former Auburn running back scored five touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers in four seasons.
Cardale Jones
The mythical Ohio State quarterback hasn't thrown a pass in an organized game since he was a Buffalo Bill in 2016.
Sammie Coates
Coates has two career NFL touchdown passes. He caught one pass in 12 games for the 2018 Houston Texans.
Aaron Murray
After bouncing around the NFL for a few years, Murray quarterbacked the AAF's Atlanta Legends to their only two wins in franchise history.
Max McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey's brother has more NFL suspensions (2) than receptions (1).
Connor Cook
Drafted in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Cook has started more postseason NFL games (1) than regular season games (0).
Joe Callahan
Big Tom Callahan's son has spent time with seven NFL teams since going undrafted out of Wesley College. He appeared in one game for the Packers in 2017.
Jace Amaro
Amaro started four games for the Jets in 2014. He last appeared in a game with the TItans in 2016.
Donnel Pumphrey
Pumphrey won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles as a rookie despite never appearing in a game.