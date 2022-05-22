College Team's Season Ends After Umpire Calls Out Baserunner He Just Tackled
By Stephen Douglas
The Henderson State Reddies beat Northereastern State RiverHawks, 11-10, in the NCAA Division II Central Region. Northeastern State trailed by four with two outs and the bases loaded when Blaze Brothers hit one to the wall, driving home all three runners. Unfortunately, Brothers was called out at second base. By the same umpire that had just ran into him as he rounded first.
The call resulted in chaos as Northeastern State's manager lost his mind and got tossed from a game that had already technically ended. He continued to yell at anyone brave enough to stick around and listen.
Meanwhile, the Henderson State kids shook hands in the outfield while the poor guy doing play-by-play could really just shout and call the play a joke.