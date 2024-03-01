North Carolina Bonus Available Now: Get up to $300 With Early FanDuel Sign-Up Offer
Sign up with FanDuel to unlock up to $300 in bonus bets for a limited time in NC!
If you’re a sports bettor in North Carolina, rejoice! The long awaited arrival of mobile sports betting in your state is nearly here.
But you won’t want to wait until sports betting goes live on March 11 to start claiming your bonus bets.
FanDuel is offering you $300 in total bonus bets, including $100 that you can only get by signing up before launch day!
FanDuel North Carolina Pre-Registration Bonus: Get $100
Your first $100 bonus at FanDuel couldn’t be easier to claim.
All you have to do is sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed) and verify your age (must be 21+) and identity.
Then all that’s left to do is wait until March 11. When that day rolls around, $100 in bonus bets will automatically be loaded into your account.
But don’t stop reading now because your bonus offers aren’t done just yet.
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets as long as you follow the steps below:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook with this The Big Lead link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any wager
All it takes is a first-time deposit of $10 or more and a first-time bet of $5 or more to lock in your guaranteed bonus.
That bonus will hit your account regardless of what happens to your wager. Now that you have up to $300 in bonus bets waiting for you, let’s make sure you know how to spend them.
How to Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina
FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the industry, so it only makes sense that it offers some of the best odds around.
You’ll have up-to-the-minute odds on games big and small, making it easy for you to find your best bets.
Once you’ve logged in, click on your sport of choice to find odds on all of the day’s games. When you find a game you want to wager on, click on it to see all of your available betting lines broken down by category.
And that’s just the start, as you’ll also have access to exclusive odds boosts and more bonus promotions.
Why wait? Claim your exclusive bonus while it’s here for a short time. Sign up for FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.