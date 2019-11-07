Here Are Some Really Good College Football Teams That Should Play Each Other By Kyle Koster | Nov 07 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Georgia and Ohio State announced a sexy home-and-home series to take place in 2030 and 2031. College football makes fans wait oh-so-long for these marquee matchups. It's daunting to think of all that could happen in the 11 years before the first iteration. One thing we do know, though, is that a spry 95-year-old Lee Corso will be there making a headgear pick because that man will never quit creating good content.

Non-conference scheduling is a point of contention right now. Schools are trying to figure out how to best position themselves to make the almighty College Football Playoff. There seems to be little incentive for these huge early-season challenges right now, though the tide will probably turn more favorable in their direction over the next decade, if not much sooner.

With that in mind, here are some more delicious games we'd like to see make their way into reality as soon as possible.

Alabama vs. Clemson

Let's stop dancing around for four months before the two biggest powerhouses in college football play each other. Get it out of the way bright and early and create an insane offseason buzz. The loser wouldn't be eliminated and would probably, in fact, remain in the top-five. Plus there's a chance it could lead to some new blood come playoff time.

Penn State vs. USC

The two played one of the most entertaining Rose Bowls in recent history and are diametrically opposed. The Trojans are flash and panace. The Nittany Lions are gritty and gutty. Added bonus is Urban Meyer is out finishing off his coaching career with, well, either of these sides.

Michigan vs. Texas

The Perception vs. Reality Bowl. Two bluebloods with fanbases still convinced they are national powers. Huge national appeal. We want it. We need it.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon

College football's glorious past against the present and future. Elite uniform contrast. An opportunity for both teams to score huge victories in the event of a one-loss season. Who says no?

Florida vs. Wisconsin

It's damn time some SEC teams started coming up north to play and vice versa. A November in Camp Randall would be incredible. Think of all the fodder for Paul Finebaum callers.

Miami vs. Washington

The early 1990s are back, baby.

Others, just off the top of my head:

Washington State-Army, UCF-Oklahoma State, California-Syracuse, Stanford-Florida State, UCLA-Northwestern, Colorado-Michigan State, Texas A&M-Virginia Tech, TCU-LSU, Iowa-North Carolina. Really, the possibilities are endless.

The point is this: all of the above games would get the juices flowing in a way creampuff blowouts don't. Here's hoping the elite Ohio State-Georgia tilt is the first in a tidal wave of Akshully Good college football games.