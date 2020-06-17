No, the Chargers Aren't Signing Colin Kaepernick
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 17 2020
Colin Kaepernick isn't joining the Los Angeles Chargers any time soon.
The Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn caused a stir on Wednesday when he said some complimentary things about Kaepernick and that the 32-year-old fit the team's system. While that's nice, the Chargers aren't going to add Kaepernick to their roster.
The Chargers are prepared to enter the season with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback. Lynn loves Taylor and thinks he's capable of leading the team to the postseason. He was Taylor's offensive coordinator for two years with the Buffalo Bills and is his biggest cheerleader in NFL circles. Taylor is going nowhere.
If you were thinking Kaepernick could fit as the team's backup, remember the Chargers drafted Oregon's Justin Herbert with the sixth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They hope he's the future of the franchise and will give him every opportunity to win the starting job this fall. Taylor and Herbert will be the top two quarterbacks on the Chargers depth chart in 2020.
The Chargers also have a third quarterback on their roster they like. Easton Stick was the team's fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after a wildly successful career at North Dakota State. A versatile quarterback who can run and throw, Stick gives the franchise another guy who fits the team's system. And he's cheap. If they're going to carry three quarterbacks, Stick is almost certain to be the third.
When Lynn claimed Kaepernick was a fit for the Chargers, a number of people jumped in and claimed it made sense for them to sign him now. It doesn't. The team's depth chart at quarterback is set. The only way he's winding up with the team is if one of those guys suffers a devastating injury.
Lynn did say teams would be crazy not to have Kaepernick on their emergency workout list. That would be the only way he winds up in LA.