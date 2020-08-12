No One Cares if Nebraska Leaves the Big Ten
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 12 2020
The Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their fall football seasons on Tuesday. Nobody is very happy about it, but the group of people having the most difficult time dealing with this situation are involved with the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program. Following the B1G decision, Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green, president Ted Carter, AD Bill Moos and head coach Scott Frost issued a statement saying they were disappointed and planning to find a way to compete.
Basically, Nebraska has gone rogue. Or at least they're trying to go rogue because without football, nobody is going to make money.
So what are they going to do? Their contact with the Big Ten probably makes playing some fantasy independent schedule somewhere between difficult and impossible. Still, if they really want to go after less than a decade in the Big Ten, plenty of people appear ready to help them pack their bags. Today on Get Up, both Desmond Howard and Paul Finebaum wished Nebraska good luck and good riddance.
As both men pointed out in their own way, Nebraska just isn't what it once was. The Cornhuskers haven't had a winning season since 2016. Their last bowl win was in the 2015 Foster Farms Bowl against UCLA. Their last 10-win season was in 2012 under Bo Pelini. They haven't finished ranked in the top 10 since the... Frank Solich era.
Not only would most people not care if Nebraska left, but most hope they take Maryland and Rutgers with them. The harder they push for their own special season, the louder those cries will become.