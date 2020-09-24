Roundup: No Justice For Breonna Taylor
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 24 2020
Breonna Taylor ... protests followed the Taylor announcement ... Gale Sayers died ... Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power ... first look at the Hallmark Christmas movies schedule ... guy from Cake Boss had his hand horrifically injured in a bowling alley accident ... Enola Holmes is getting good reviews ... Road Warrior Animal, Joe Laurinaitis, died ... Sam's Club removed Palmetto Cheese because of anti-Black Lives Matter comments ...
Charles Oakley was elimated from Dancing With the Stars. [People]
Dak has the biggest workload of his carer through two game and so far it's paying off for the Cowboys. [Dallas Morning News]
The KHL in Russia has a COVID problem. [Full Press Hockey]
Not sticking to sports, Deadspin was outspoken on Twitter and their site about the Breonna Taylor news. [Deadspin]
The New York Jets are starting to [New York Post]
The 76ers are thinking about what they might do should they hire Mike D'Antoni.
Deion Sanders looking for a simple place in Jackson, Mississippi.