NL Wild Card Game 3: Mets vs. Brewers live stream, time, channel, and how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets will face off in the deciding Game 3 of their NL Wild Card Series at American Family Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 7 p.m. ET.
The Mets came out swinging in Game 1, grabbing an 8-4 victory and setting the tone for the series early. Game 2 was a different story, the Mets took a quick 3-1 lead after two innings and looked like they might cruise into the NLDS. However, the Brewers had other plans. In a dramatic turn of events, Milwaukee rallied with 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th to steal the win and even the series at 1-1.
In the Wild Card series finale, the Mets will send LHP Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) to the mound against the Brewers' RHP Tobias Myers (9-6, 3.00 ERA).
Now, everything comes down to tonight. It’s winner-takes-all, and both teams will leave it all on the field.
Game 3: New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Date: Thursday, October 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Mets (+110) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-130)
O/U: 7.5
