NL Wild Card Game 3: Mets vs. Brewers live stream, time, channel, and how to watch

Catch all the MLB Playoff action between the Mets and Brewers in Game 3 on Thursday night.

By Kilty Cleary

Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang beats a throw to New York Mets second baseman Jose Iglesias by shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang beats a throw to New York Mets second baseman Jose Iglesias by shortstop Francisco Lindor. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets will face off in the deciding Game 3 of their NL Wild Card Series at American Family Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 7 p.m. ET.

The Mets came out swinging in Game 1, grabbing an 8-4 victory and setting the tone for the series early. Game 2 was a different story, the Mets took a quick 3-1 lead after two innings and looked like they might cruise into the NLDS. However, the Brewers had other plans. In a dramatic turn of events, Milwaukee rallied with 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th to steal the win and even the series at 1-1.

In the Wild Card series finale, the Mets will send LHP Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) to the mound against the Brewers' RHP Tobias Myers (9-6, 3.00 ERA).

Now, everything comes down to tonight. It’s winner-takes-all, and both teams will leave it all on the field.

Game 3: New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • Date: Thursday, October 3
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

New York Mets (+110) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-130)

O/U: 7.5

