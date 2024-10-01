The Big Lead

NL Wild Card Game 1: Mets at Brewers, live stream, time, channel, and how to watch

Catch all the MLB Playoff action between the Mets and Brewers with Game 1 on Tuesday.

By Kilty Cleary

Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The playoffs are here and the journey starts now! The New York Mets are rolling into American Family Field to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of their best-of-three NL Wild Card series this Tuesday, with the First pitch set for 5:32 p.m. After an incredible finish to the regular season, both teams are hungry for a deep postseason run.

WATCH: Game 1: Mets vs. Brewers Live | Stream free on Fubo

The regular season matchups between these two teams favored the Brewers, who took 5 of the 6 games. But let’s be real – it’s the postseason now, and the Mets are coming in with a fresh mindset and nothing to lose! The Brewers might have owned the regular season, but the slate is wiped clean when October rolls around.

WATCH: Game 1: Mets vs. Brewers Live | Stream free on Fubo

Game 1: New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • Date: Tuesday, October 1
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.