NL Wild Card Game 1: Mets at Brewers, live stream, time, channel, and how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The playoffs are here and the journey starts now! The New York Mets are rolling into American Family Field to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of their best-of-three NL Wild Card series this Tuesday, with the First pitch set for 5:32 p.m. After an incredible finish to the regular season, both teams are hungry for a deep postseason run.
WATCH: Game 1: Mets vs. Brewers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The regular season matchups between these two teams favored the Brewers, who took 5 of the 6 games. But let’s be real – it’s the postseason now, and the Mets are coming in with a fresh mindset and nothing to lose! The Brewers might have owned the regular season, but the slate is wiped clean when October rolls around.
WATCH: Game 1: Mets vs. Brewers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Game 1: New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Date: Tuesday, October 1
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.