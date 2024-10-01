NL Wild Card Game 1: Braves at Padres live stream, time, channel, and how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres will meet in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card series on Tuesday night at Petco Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
San Diego has been on a tear since mid-September, finishing with an 11-4 record since September 13. Like the Braves, the Padres have been relying on their pitching. They have been solid at keeping games tight and low-scoring, a recipe that could spell trouble for Atlanta if their bats don’t heat up.
The Braves wrapped up their regular season on an 8-3 run over their last 11 games. They allowed only 1 or 0 runs in four of their last six games, showing they’re locked in on the mound heading into this series. However, the Braves are dealing with some uncertainty, as LHP Chris Sale is sidelined due to back spasms and won't be available until at least the NLDS, should they advance.
Game 1: Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres
- Date: Tuesday, October 1
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Atlanta Braves (+150) vs. San Diego Padres (-185)
