Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) host the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-0) this Saturday qwith kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. The Cornhuskers are off to a 2-0 start, and they’re not looking to slow down anytime soon. After obliterating UTEP 40-7 in their opener and then taking down the Colorado Buffaloes 28-10 in Week 2,
WATCH: Northern Illinois vs Nebraska | Stream free on Fubo
Nebraska looks every bit like a Top 25 team ready to make some noise. Led by quarterback Dylan Raiola, the Huskers’ offense is humming. Raiola has thrown for 423 yards and 3 touchdowns across the two games.
WATCH: Northern Illinois vs Nebraska | Stream free on Fubo
Northern Iowa vs. #25 Nebraska
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch Free | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Northern Iowas vs Nebraska -31
O/U: 50
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.