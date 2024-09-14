The Big Lead

Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska, time, TV channel, live stream

Catch Northern Iowa taking on Nebraska on Saturday night in college football action.

By Kilty Cleary

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Colorado Buffaloes. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) host the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-0) this Saturday qwith kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. The Cornhuskers are off to a 2-0 start, and they’re not looking to slow down anytime soon. After obliterating UTEP 40-7 in their opener and then taking down the Colorado Buffaloes 28-10 in Week 2,

Nebraska looks every bit like a Top 25 team ready to make some noise. Led by quarterback Dylan Raiola, the Huskers’ offense is humming. Raiola has thrown for 423 yards and 3 touchdowns across the two games.

Northern Iowa vs. #25 Nebraska

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Northern Iowas vs Nebraska -31

O/U: 50

