Roundup: Nikola Jokic Dominates; Donald Trump Reacts to Losing Civil Suit; Kentucky Derby Favorite Failed Drug Test
Donald Trump reacts to losing civil case for defamation, sexual abuse ... George Santos is facing federal criminal charges ... Diane Feinstein returning to Senate ... Debt ceiling deal appears no closer ... Tucker Carlson announces Twitter show ... Buddy Holly won the Westminster Dog Show ... The 2024 Senate map favors Republicans ... Tony Gilroy ceases all work on "Andor" ... "Beetlejuice 2" will hit theaters in 2024 ... Robert De Niro has baby at 79 ... Nikola Jokic triple-double leads Nuggets over Suns in Game 5 ... Sixers blow out Celtics, putting Boston on the brink of elimination ... Scratched Kentucky Derby favorite Forte failed a drug test ... Dennis Rodman's son transferring to USC ... NBA All-Defensive Team released ... Longtime Louisville coach Denny Crum died ... Victor Wembanyama won't attend NBA draft combine ...
Highlights of the Sixers thumping the Celtics in Game 5.
Highlights from the Nuggets handling the Suns to take a 3-2 lead in their series.
First trailer for Netflix's McGregor Forever has been released.
Jorge Soler committed homicide on a baseball Tuesday night.
