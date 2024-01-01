Nikhil Bagga Shreds National Anthem on Guitar at the NHL Winter Classic
The 2024 NHL Winter Classic is in Seattle on Monday, as the Kraken are hosing the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park. While the pregame festivities were nothing short of crazy, the playing of the national anthem blew everything else away. Nikhil Bagga, a 14-year-old guitar prodigy, absolutely crushed "The Star-Spangled Banner" in front of the massive crowd.
Check this out:
That's straight up incredible. Easily one of the best guitar national anthems I've seen. Even the Golden Knights' account was celebrating it:
That kid is a freshman at Bellevue High School. Simply amazing.
Bagga plays gigs around Seattle, and has plenty of his stuff up on YouTube:
That kid can absolutely shred. I'm sure we'll be hearing more from him in the future. Good on the NHL for find him.
As for the game, the Kraken took an early 1-0 lead and held that lead at the end of the first period.