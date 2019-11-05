Nick Wright's LeBron James Takes Are Spot-On Once Again By Kyle Koster | Nov 05 2019 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

With so much crazy and unpredictable stuff happening in our world, it's comforting to have a constant. A North Star to look upon for steadiness. Something that will be the same tomorrow as it is today and was yesterday.

The Lost gang had Desmond Hume. We in the sports world have Nick Wright and his appreciation of one LeBron James. After the Los Angeles Lakers' quick start, the First Things First co-host got another opportunity to extoll the King's greatness this morning.

"LeBron came back and reminded everybody: That best player in the world title, it still goes through me. With him playing like this and Anthony Davis being AD ... yeah, the Lakers are the best team in the NBA right now." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/6PrPA7GP0g — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 5, 2019

And I don't know who needs to hear this, but Wright is absolutely correct. James was certainly not the best player in the NBA last year. He may not have been the best player in the NBA the year before that. But the fact that he's held the crown for so many years and is so close to the top means that any meaningful discussion needs to run through him.

Consider it a lifetime achievement award through which all punditry must flow. Or maybe just a debate-based application of the championship belt process. To be the king you have to beat the king. No reasonable person can think James has allowed that belt to slip far enough outside his grasp that he can't regain it.

It's a small sample size, of course, but he looks rejuvenated and lethal this year. If he keeps it up, Wright will have a long and enjoyable season of hammering home one of his pet points and plenty of firm ground to stand upon.