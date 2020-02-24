Nick Wright Can't Decide if Jayson Tatum is a Star or Not

Jayson Tatum’s averages over the last 16 games: 27.6 pts, 7.1 rebs, 3.1 asts, 1.4 stls, 1.1 blocks.



Shooting 49.8% from the field, including 44.9% from deep on almost eight 3PTA per game, with 62.6% true shooting. Celtics getting outscored without him, +13.6 net rating with him