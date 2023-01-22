Nick Sirianni Knows He Shouldn't Compare Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan, Does It Anyway
The Philadelphia Eagles dispatched the New York Giants last night with scary ease, taking down their division rivals 38-7. Philly was so dominant running the ball that Jalen Hurts didn't really have to do much. The MVP candidate, still recovering from a shoulder injury, recorded only 154 yards passing and 34 yards rushing on the day while winning handily.
Hurts also score three touchdowns and head coach Nick Sirianni was ready to heap praise on his QB as soon as the final whistle sounded. He might've gone a little overboard, though. Sirianni compared Hurts to Michael Jordan to reporters even after saying he probably shouldn't. Via ESPN:
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni compared Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan when asked about the emotional lift the quarterback provided his team Saturday night in its 38-7 romp of the New York Giants in an NFC divisional round playoff game.
"I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having -- I shouldn't even go there -- it's like having Michael Jordan out there," Sirianni said. "He's your leader. He's your guy.
"Hopefully, that's the biggest respect I can pay to him, comparing his ability to being on the field to a Michael Jordan type. This guy leads. He brings this calmness to the entire team. He plays great football. He's as tough as they come. To me, nobody has played any better football than him this year."
Sirianni was on one during his pressers last night so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that he invoked the name of Basketball Jesus while talking about Hurts. Who has had a great year but... well, you know. Is not Michael Jordan.
The vibes are extremely good around this Eagles team regardless and Hurts does seem like the emotional heartbeat of the team in a way all great leaders are. A good time to be a Philly fan with this guy under center.