Nick Sirianni Yelled 'That Sh-t Was For Frank Reich' After Eagles Win
The Philadelphia Eagles barely escaped Indianapolis with a win over the Colts this past weekend. As ugly as it was, it still goes in the W column and Nick Sirianni has the honor of being the coach to hand Jeff Saturday his first loss. An honor he appears to take great pleasure in having.
Sirianni was amped up after the contest, leaping onto the bench and yelling at fans. That could have just been normal postgame adrenaline. But the Eagles coach is a Frank Reich disciple and did not seem happy with the way the Colts handled his dismissal, taking a thinly-veiled shot at the franchise to reporters soon afterwards. Now we have video of Sirianni shouting at the Eagles fans in attendance that the win was for Reich.
It does certainly seem like Reich was given the short end of the stick. Rumor has it that Jim Irsay told him to bench Matt Ryan and roll with Sam Ehlinger, which led to a pair of horrific performances. Reich got fired and replaced by Saturday, a TV analyst with zero professional coaching experience. Saturday immediately re-inserted Ryan into the lineup and the team looked... well, not good, but competent and won their next game against the Raiders.
That's just this season. Stepping back it appears Reich was the fall guy for Chris Ballard's mistakes as general manager. Reich was not the guy who signed Philip Rivers, traded for Carson Wentz, and then Ryan in three consecutive offseasons. He was the guy tasked with making it work. And he did, for the most part. The Colts' end-of-season collapse last year was the stuff of legend but one would think Reich earned more goodwill than he was given despite that since he had the misfortune of taking over the franchise right as Andrew Luck retired.
Apparently not. Sirianni probably feels the same way and that would explain why he was so jacked up about this victory.