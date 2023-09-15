Nick Sirianni and Jake Elliott Made Silly Faces After His 61-Yard Field Goal
Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles hit two field goals in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. One of those kicks came on the final play of the half as Elliott nailed one from 61-yards. To celebrate, Elliott and head coach Nick Sirianni looked like a couple of very silly people having a very silly time.
I mean, come on. What are those two looks? Certainly not two grown men who thought that Elliott was going to make that kick. Those are the faces of two people who know that Next Gen Stats only gave Elliott a 16 percent chance of making the kick. Even if Sirianni did quickly pivot to the look of a triumphant, confident dude.
He's not the one who has to pay for the headphones he spikes on the field after every good call. And he only looked cooler when he got to congratulate Elliott in person. Sirianni is 6-foot-2 while Elliott is listed at just 5-foot-9. You don't have to be a coach to tower over the Eagles kicker. The field goal unit also does it.
And he just swings that right leg and the ball just sails through the uprights. It's that easy.