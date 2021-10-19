Nick Rolovich Out at Washington State So Let's Root For Vaccinated Interim Coach Jacob Dickert
Washington State has terminated head football coach Nick Rolovich with cause because he refused to be vaccinated. Rolovich was joined in cleaning out his desk today by quarterback coach Craig Stutzmann, defensive tackle coach Ricky Logo and offensive line coach Mark Weber who also made their choices. Rolovich, now formerly the highest paid employee in the state of Washington, is walking away from a job where he was making around $3 million per year.
Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Jacob Dickert will be the interim coach. Dickert got vaccinated in the spring. So what's the opposite of cancel culture? You know, how when someone does something good and it works out for them? That's this.
The Cougars are 4-3 so far this season with five games remaining including #10 Oregon on November 13th. If the Cougars can do well and Dickert gets a shot to run the program officially, it would be a nice little message about the things that can happen when you do the right thing.
As for Rolovich, what a decision. How can anyone hire him as a coach now? He put his own "interest" ahead of the team. He abandoned his players. And his decision-making is not sound.
Good luck, Coach Dickert.