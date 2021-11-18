Restaurants Have Been Quietly Giving Nick Offerman Copious Amounts of Bacon For Years
Before we go any further, I want to state upfront that Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler are delightfully optimistic on Making It. It really is one of the nicest, most pleasant viewing experiences around. Offerman is most known, however, as Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation. And people, being the weirdos that we are, have a tremendously difficult time deciphering real life from what we saw on television. Which has led to a tremendous amount of free, delicious bacon for the actor.
Offerman joined the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz today to talk about a years-long stretch in which miraculous extra bacon would show up reliably and quietly. Like some sort of dream world made out of cholesterol.
"I couldn't go to a restaurant without people putting an extra inch of bacon on whatever I ordered," Swanson — I mean Offerman — said. "No one would ever say anything. Something about the Ron Swanson character, it excites some sort of terror or respect in the public."
Imagine a chef giving you a thumbs-up from the kitchen. Has to be an incredible rush. If I'm a working actor right now I make sure there's a shot of me eating my favorite food in each movie. That's just smart business, laying the groundwork for a lifetime of edible perks.