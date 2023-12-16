Nick Mullens Threw the Football at B.J. Hill's Face, Leading to One of the Funniest Interceptions Ever
Nick Mullens, the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Minnesota Vikings this year, threw what might be the funniest interception in NFL history against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. Mullens, starting his first game since 2021, attempted to throw the ball away while he was being sacked by Bengals' defensive tackle B.J. Hill. His throw hit Hill in the face and then bounced off his lap. Hill then caught the ball as he rolled over.
Everything about this play was unreal. From where he threw it to his insistence on letting everyone know he was throwing the ball as he headed to the sideline.
This was Mullens' second interception of the game, despite the fact that it was only his fourth pass that wasn't caught by one of his teammates. It's been a long year for Vikings fans who saw Kirk Cousins go down with a season-ending injury in Week 8. Jaren Hall started the team's next game, but quickly got hurt, opening the door for Josh Dobbs to briefly look like a hero, but he was benched last week. Now it's Mullens' turn, but ball security might be an issue.
Who could possibly be the next man up?