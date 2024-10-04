NHL Regular Season: Sabres vs Devils, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres open up the 2024-25 season this Friday in a special NHL Global Series matchup in Prague.
The Devils are coming into this season with serious firepower and high expectations as they look to make some noise this year. Sheldon Keefe has taken over as head coach after his stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he's already shaking things up. The Devils pulled off a blockbuster trade to bring in Jacob Markstrom from Calgary.
The Devils will finally have a full season of RW Timo Meier lighting up the ice, along with a healthy Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton. With this revamped lineup and solid depth, New Jersey is ready to kick off the season with a bang.
The Buffalo Sabres, on the other hand, took a quieter approach this offseason. They didn’t make any flashy moves but instead focused on building from within. Buffalo is banking on the progression of its young stars, Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens, to lead the charge this season.
Thompson showed serious promise last year, scoring 29 goals before an injury cut his season short. He’s back and healthy, ready to take that next step. Cozens is another player to watch, as his growth could provide the spark the Sabres need.
This will be a great start to the NHL season, here is everything you need to know to catch the action on Friday:
New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres
- Date: Friday, October 4
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NHL Games Live | Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New Jersey Devils (-150) vs. Buffalo Sabres (+125)
