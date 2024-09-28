NHL Preseason: Utah Hockey Club vs. Golden Knights, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Utah Hockey Club will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL preseason action on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The Utah Hockey Club formally known as the Arizona Coyotes will look to keep the momentum going after winning their first two games, and coming off. 3-2 OT win over the Kings on Monday. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights will look to bounce back and put on a show for the home crowd after dropping their last game to the Kings on Wednesday.
WATCH: Utah Hockey Club vs. Vegas Golden Knights Live | Stream free on Fubo
Tune in tonight and catch some preseason hockey as we gear up for the regular season in early October.
Utah Hockey Club vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- Date: Friday, September 27
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, KMCC, KUPX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NHL Games Live | Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Utah (+185) vs. Vegas (-225)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.