NHL Preseason: New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The New York Rangers will face the New Jersey Devils in NHL preseason action on Monday night at the Prudential Center.
The Rangers have been perfect so far in the preseason and come into tonight's matchup looking to extend their record to four games. New York is coming off a 5-2 win over the Bruins on Thursday, Chris Kreider and Brennan Othmann both had a goal and an assist in the win.
WATCH: Rangers vs. Devils Live | Stream free on Fubo
Meanwhile, the Devils have struggled this preseason, and are still looking for their first win. They did send their starting roster to the NHL Global Series to compete before the start of the season so most of the players are from their farm team.
New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils
- Date: Monday, September 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NHL Games Live | Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Rangers (-165) vs New Jersey Devils (+140)
