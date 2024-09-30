NHL Preseason: Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The NHL preseason action heats up on Monday night as the Los Angeles Kings head to Anaheim to take on the Ducks.
This matchup comes just a couple of days after the two teams faced off, where the Kings emerged victorious with a 3-2 win. Now, the Ducks will be looking to even the series, while the Kings aim to keep their momentum rolling as they gear up for the regular season.
WATCH: Kings vs. Ducks Live | Stream free on Fubo
Saturday's victory over the Ducks has the Kings riding some confidence as they continue to get ready for the regular season. With players like Kopitar, Kempe, and Laferriere already making an impact, the Kings look like they're starting to hit their stride.
WATCH: Kings vs. Ducks Live | Stream free on Fubo
Saturday's defeat at the hands of the Kings gives them a 1-1 record, but they’ve shown enough spark to suggest that they're building something promising. With young players like Colangelo and Zellweger stepping into the spotlight, the Ducks have reasons to be optimistic as they work out the kinks in their game.
Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks
- Date: Monday, September 30
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, Bally Sports West, KCOP
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NHL Games Live | Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Kings (-200) vs. Anaheim Ducks (+165)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.