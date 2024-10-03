NHL Preseason: Devils vs Flyers, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers will face off on Thursday night in NHL preseason action at the Wells Fargo Center.
Tonight’s game is a bit unconventional, the Devils’ main roster is currently in Prague for the 2024 Global Series that kicks off on Friday, leaving the Flyers to face off against their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets instead.
WATCH: Devils vs. Flyers Live
Adding to the unusual nature of this game, head coach John Tortorella won’t be behind the bench tonight. Instead, assistant coach Darryl Williams will take over duties at ice level, while Tortorella watches from the press box.
This will be a fun one tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Date: Thursday, October 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Live Stream: fuboTV
