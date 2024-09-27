NHL Preseason: Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers, live stream, time and channel
Catch the Hurricanes taking on the Panthers in preseason hockey tonight.
By Kilty Cleary
The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Florida Panthers in NHL preseason action on Friday at the newly named Lenovo Center.
The Hurricanes will give their starters some time tonight and Carolina fans will get the chance to see the full-strength lineup for this season. On the other side, the Panthers will look to bounce back after an 8-7 loss to the Lighting on Wednesday.
Tune in tonight and catch some preseason hockey as we gear up for the regular season in early October.
- Date: Friday, September 27
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Hurricanes (+375) vs Panthers (-500)
