NHL Preseason: Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers, live stream, time and channel
Catch the Bruins and Flyers in NHL preseason action on Saturday afternoon.
By Kilty Cleary
The Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers will face off on Saturday night in the NHL preseason as both teams get geared up for the regular season.
The Bruins will look to bounce back after a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday as they look to even up their record at 2-2 with a win tonight. Meanwhile, the Flyers picked up their second win of the preseason after knocking off the Islanders on
Tune in tonight and catch some preseason hockey as we gear up for the regular season in early October.
Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bruins (+155) vs Flyers (-190)
