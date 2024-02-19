NHL Fans: Win $150 INSTANTLY Betting $5 on Any Game Today!
Win an automatic $150 bonus with any $5 bet today at BetMGM
By Joe Summers
There's holiday NHL action on all day today and BetMGM is here to give you a massive win to celebrate!
New users who bet $5 or more on any game will INSTANTLY get $150 in bonus bets just for placing the wager. Win or lose, you'll walk away a big winner regardless!
Here's how to claim your reward:
BetMGM NHL Bonus Code: Bet $5, Win $150
If you sign up for BetMGM, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game today, you'll instantly be credited $150 in bonus bets just for placing the wager. That's +3000 odds on the house!
Follow these easy steps to get your automatic bonus:
1. Sign up for BetMGM using this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any NHL game today
That's all you have to do! Regardless of your wager's outcome, you'll immediately receive $150 in bonus bets to use as you see fit.
Keep in mind that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. That first wager only has to be $5, but don't place it until you've made an adequate deposit.
Only new BetMGM users in states with legal sports betting can claim this holiday offer. The clock is ticking, so sign up for BetMGM now!
How to Bet on NHL Today at BetMGM
No matter which game you want to bet on today, you've got plenty of options at BetMGM. It not only has some of the most competitive odds in the betting space, but you have up-to-the-minute live odds updates that ensure you have the latest information as well.
Since you'll get your bonus immediately, you can turn right around and keep on betting if you want. With so many games today, there's no shortage of value to be found!
On top of great offers like this one, BetMGM also features exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll continue giving you bonuses throughout the rest of the season.
Don't miss out on the easiest $150 you'll make all week - sign up for BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.