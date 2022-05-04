Report: Ape Holders Can Use Multiple Slurp Juices On a Single Ape, So You Can Make One Ape Into Three New Apes
Many people have purchased NFTs and that's great for them. They absolutely should not care about people who cannot comprehend whatever the hell is happening in this world if they are truly confident that their investments won't end in total disaster. So it's not their problem that idiots like myself still don't get that ape holders can use multiple slurp juices on a single ape. It's my problem.
A new report sheds much-needed light on the ability to create new apes by using slurp juice. For example if you have one astro ape and three slurp juices, you can create three new apes. Honestly, what is so hard to understand about this!
It may be a good idea to check in your pantry to see if you have any slurp juice laying around. It doesn't even matter how old it is. Simply sprinkle a little bit on your apes and they'll be like Michael Keaton in Multiplicity.
That's step one. Step two? Well, that's pure profit.
Responsible reporting requires presenting both sides of the argument of course. Some are saying you cannot slurp your ape or use an astro ape on your slurp juice.
So hard to keep up on this stuff.